Saavedra: Mamelodi Sundowns lift the lid on big-money links with Bolivia international

Austin Ditlhobolo
The Masandawana mentor admitted that he has been impressed by the former Goais Esporte Clube star who is highly rated

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed the club's interest in Bolivia international Erwin Mario Saavedra.

Masandawana have reportedly reached an agreement with versatile midfielder's current club, Club Bolivar, in a deal worth a whopping R18.5 million ($1.2 million). 

Bolivar have done some business with Sundowns in the past as the Bolivian giants sold Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino to Masandawana midway through the 2016/17 season.

Mngqithi admitted that he has watched Saavedra on a couple of occasions and he has been impressed by the 25-year-old player. 

“What I can say to you, I know many players and that name also is familiar to me,” Mngqithi told Thomas Mlambo on the Ultimate Sport Show. 

“He is a player that I’ve watched him a lot, a player we believe he has something to give."

The experienced tactician also revealed that they have engaged Sundowns' management about signing Saavedra from record 23-time Bolivian champions, Bolivar.

“He is a player that we have spoken with management about, but on how far this thing are, I would not like to consider talking," he continued. 

"But I do know the player, and he is a good football player.”

Saavedra is mainly a right midfielder who he can also play as a right-back and he has been a full international for Bolivia since 2015.

He has scored four goals in 36 international matches for the Greens. 