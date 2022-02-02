Saavedra: Bolivian star's R12 million move to Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed the club has signed Bolivia international Erwin Saavedra.



The attacking midfielder was tipped to join the Tshwane giants during the recent January transfer window after Sundowns reached an agreement with his club, Club Bolivar over his transfer fee.



However, Masandawana did not confirm his signing before the transfer window closed on Monday night with the player on national duty with Bolivia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.



Mngqithi, who stated that he was a big fan of Saavedra last month, has now disclosed that the 25-year-old's move to the Chloorkop-based giants has been completed and that he is part of their Caf Champions League squad.



“Saavedra, we have signed [him]. We have registered him for Caf as well, so we have sealed that one. He is a very good footballer by the way,” Mngqithi told the media at the Nedbank Cup Launch on Tuesday evening.



Last month, Bolivar president and owner Marcelo Claure revealed that Sundowns paid R12 million for Saavedra's services.



“I proudly announce the departure of Erwin Saavedra to South Africa for $800,000 (R12 million) a great figure for our football," Claure wrote on his official Twitter page.



"A player who grew up at Club Bolivar and who always carried our shield high. We promised to be an exporting club and we are fulfilling it."



Meanwhile, Mngqithi was also asked about Abbubaker Nassir who is currently on trial at Sundowns having also been linked with their Gauteng rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.



“On Nassir, I would prefer not to comment,” the former Lamontville Golden Arrows and Chippa United head coach said.



The 21-year-old forward has reportedly impressed the Sundowns technical team and it is believed that the PSL champions are likely to make an offer to his club, Ethiopia Coffee (also known as Ethiopia Bunna) soon.



Nassir is an Ethiopia international and he is contracted to Coffee until 2025.