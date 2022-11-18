SA to lose another top referee? - Siwela could retire after 2022 World Cup final amid Bafana Bafana pressure

One of South Africa's top referees Zakhele Siwela has disclosed his plans ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Siwela will consider retiring if he officiates in World Cup final

The linesman and Victor Gomes officiated in Afcon final

Bafana's absence in Qatar also affects official

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced assistant referee has stated that he will seriously consider retiring if he officiates in the final of the biggest sporting event in the world next month.

His statement comes a few weeks after his colleague and renowned local match official Victor Gomes divulged that he is most likely to retire after officiating in the tournament.

Siwela also explained why Bafana Bafana's absence in Qatar puts him and Gomes under pressure, while discussing his working relationship with Janny Sikazwe of Zambia.

WHAT DID SIWELA SAY?: "For me refereeing the final would be a cherry on top. Probably that might also persuade me to consider early retirement. If I were to have that gold medal, I would say I have done it all in my career,'' said Siwela when speaking to Sowetan.

"It's been an illustrious career... I have done very well. I don't want to boast but I have done enough to also consider retirement but I feel my legs can still carry me. I can still help develop upcoming match officials.

"With Bafana not there, I think we are under pressure because we have to carry the hopes of the whole nation on our shoulders. We will make sure we make our country and the continent proud,'' he continued.

"We will be rubbing shoulders with top players. However, that shouldn't be an exciting thing because once you get too excited you lose focus.

"They (Gomes and Sikazwe) are both my colleagues and at any given day I will referee with them. They have different refereeing styles, but as an assistant referee I always adapt to any style of refereeing," he explained.

"However, I would preferably referee with my brother from my own country at any given time but that doesn't stop me from refereeing with other referees from outside our borders."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Siwela does retire after the World Cup it would be a big blow for South African football as he is one of the best assistant referees not only in the country but on the African continent.

The experienced linesman, who was named PSL Assistant Referee of the Season in 2016 and 2018, officiated at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, several Afcon tournaments and Caf inter-club tournament finals.

The retirement age for international and domestic referees is 45 and 47 respectively. This means Siwela, who was born in Alexandria, Gauteng in 1982, can officiate for the next five years or more having turned 40 two months ago.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SIWELA? The 2021 Afcon final linesman is among the 69 assistant referees that have been selected for the 2022 World Cup finals which will be played between November 20 and December 18.

Siwela will be looking to impress the general supervisor of referees, Farhad Abdullah during the group stage matches in order to be handed knockout games including the final.