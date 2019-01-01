Ryan Moon ready to lead Kaizer Chiefs attack against Black Leopards

The Amakhosi striker says he will work hard to ensure that the Soweto giants finish the season in a decent position

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon is confident that they will finish the season on a high as they prepare to face Black on Saturday afternoon.

The lanky forward disclosed that they are aiming to win their last five matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“We are looking at winning the five remaining league games to set the tone. We want to finish the season on a high note,” Moon told the club's official website.

“It won’t be easy though. They play at home and they have a very explosive side. They work together as a team,” he added.

Amakhosi are hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to FC last weekend at home.

As a result, Chiefs are placed seventh on the league standings - 11 points behind the leaders, .

“We, on the other hand, should focus on what we do best and on our own strength,” he asserted.

Speaking about his personal ambitions, the former striker stated that he is enjoying playing under coach Ernst Middendorp.

“I am happy with the opportunity given to me. I want to help the team move forward and get results,” he concluded.

Moon has played in 16 matches in all competitions for Chiefs this season, but he is yet to find the back of the net.

Leopards will host Chiefs at the Thohoyandou Stadium and the match is sold out.