Ryan Moon: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker sheds light Stellenbosch FC move

Following his exit at Naturena, the new Stellies striker has revealed why he opted to join the PSL debutants

Former striker Ryan Moon has revealed his reasons behind his move to Stellenbosch FC, explaining that it’s good to be in an environment where he feels wanted.

The Maritzburg-born hitman was released by the Soweto giants at the end of the previous season and had a trial in with , but returned to after failing to impress.

However, he managed to secure a deal with Steve Barker’s men, saying the facilities impressed him at the Cape Winelands-based club as well as praising the former boss.

“I want to say thanks to the management and the team for bringing me here. What attracted me to come to Stellenbosch is that, firstly, before I joined the team I looked at the facilities, they were amazing,” Moon told the media.

“I looked at the technical staff, a great coach in coach Steve and for me, it’s always good to be in an environment where you feel wanted, you feel you can improve as a player."

Moon was unveiled as the new Stellies forward last week, as they look to retain their Premier Soccer League ( ), but stated he has been welcomed by his new teammates and he feels like he’s been with the club for many years.

“I’ve been here for a week and it feels like I’ve been here for years. That’s because of the coaches and the players, they make you want to look forward to coming to training on the next day,” he continued.

“That’s very important as a player because it’s your job and I just want to play and enjoy my football. I think with this team, especially coming up, they have a lot of big plans as a club – it’s exciting to be part of.

“Everybody wants to learn here, the players and the technical wants to learn, it’s been really great so far and I’m really looking forward to the season."

Article continues below

As he looks to establish himself as one of the top strikers in the PSL, Moon has joined former Chiefs defender Morgan Gould and ex- defender Marc Van Heerden at the club.