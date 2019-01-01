Ryan Moon: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon joins Stellenbosch FC

Stellies have reinforced their striking department by signing the promising PSL frontman

Former striker Ryan Moon has finally found a new home after parting ways with the Soweto giants.

The lanky marksman has been a free agent since he was released by Amakhosi in May 2019.

Chiefs' rivals Stellenbosch FC have since snapped up Moon as they beefed up their striking department:

"Amped to welcome Ryan Moon to our Stellenbosch FC family," a statement read on the club's official Twiter page on Friday.

The former forward spent pre-season with European clubs and Ujpest while on trial.

Moon spent some time with Hibernian in , but he failed to impress the Scottish Premier League side's technical team.

Then he headed to Hungary where he could not secure a deal with former Hungarian champions Ujpest.

The 22-year-old player has now returned home to join Stellies, who are hoping to retain their status in the top-flight league.

Moon becomes the Westen Cape-based side's 12th signing during the current transfer window.

Stellenbosch have also signed Kristopher Bergman, Morgan Gould, Dickson Afoakwa, Marc van Heerden, Mpho Matsi, Tshireletso Motsogi, Diego Franco, Boy de Jong, Dillan Solomons, Zimo Brenner and Waseem Isaacs.

Article continues below

Moon could make his debut for Stellies when they lock horns with his former side Maritzburg in a PSL match at the Coetzenburg Stadium on Sunday, August 25.