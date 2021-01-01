Ryan Moon: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker joins Varberg BoIS FC from Stellenbosch FC

The Allsvenskan club has added two South African players to their squad ahead of the new campaign

Former Kaizer Chiefs centre forward Ryan Moon has joined Varberg BoIS FC from Stellenbosch FC.

The 24-year-old player has been snapped up by Varberg on a long-term deal as the club prepares for the new 2021 Allsvenskan season which starts on April 10.

Stellies made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon.

“Transfer confirmed. Ryan Moon has signed with top tier Swedish club Varberg BoIS FC. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Ryan for his services and wish him all the best for his future,” a club statement read.

Moon made just 12 appearances for Stellies in the PSL this season and netted once in the process, with the likes of Stanley Dimgba, Dean Van Rooyen and Ashley du Preez preferred ahead of him.

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker was pleased to see Moon secure a move to Europe and he wished him all the best at Varberg.

"It is always pleasing to see players follow their dreams," Barker told the club’s media department.

"Ryan has always wanted to apply his trade in Europe and we're happy for a player like that to go on and achieve what he has set out. We wish him all the best."

Meanwhile, Varberg also confirmed the signing of South Africa youth international Dean Solomons on a long-term deal.

"Varberg Bois can today announce two new acquisitions at the same time. The players in question are the South Africans Dean Solomons and Ryan Moon, who both join on contracts that run until the 2024 season," a club statement read.

Solomons was previously on the books of Dutch giants Ajax, where he turned out for the reserve team until he was released by the club in July 2020 after his contract expired.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old defender, who was nurtured in the Ajax Cape Town academy before he moved to Amsterdam in 2017, was pleased to have joined Varberg.

Varberg now have five South Africans players on their books, having signed Keanin Ayer, Tashreeq Matthews and Luke le Roux last year.

The trio helped Varsberg avoid relegation from the Swedish top-flight, Allsvenskan, last season as the team finished 11th on the standings.