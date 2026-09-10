Ruud Gullit has very clear opinion on Gleiker Mendoza's opening goal in PSV v Shakhtar Donetsk

Sergiño Dest was at fault for Gleiker Mendoza's 1-0 goal in PSV's game against Shakhtar Donetsk. The American gave the ball away cheaply in the build-up and Ruud Gullit tore into him for it on Ziggo Sport.

Presenter Hélène Hendriks was among those who felt Bondar Valerii had fouled Dest when he lost possession. The Shakhtar defender flew in at speed and caught Dest with his studs.

Gullit, though, wanted none of it. He felt the goal was mainly the result of Dest's sloppy play.

"First of all, I just think it’s stupid from the player himself (Dest, ed.), because he pushes it too far ahead of himself. Not for the first time either, already a few times. I don’t think it’s a foul," was Gullit's clear verdict.

"Dest pushes the ball much too far ahead of himself and this is simply a good sliding tackle," he continued. "He can also injure himself, because he is also going to the limit. I don’t think it’s a foul."

At half-time, PSV trail 1-0 at the Philips Stadion. The Eindhoven side now have another 45 minutes to shake off their opening-game curse in the Champions League: PSV have failed to win the first match on each of the last five occasions.