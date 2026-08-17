Rutten gives painful example of the aftermath of missing the World Cup with Curaçao

Fred Rutten looked back on an extremely difficult period on Monday in Rondo on Ziggo Sport. The coach was appointed Curaçao national team manager in March and was also due to go to the World Cup. Dick Advocaat returned, however, and ultimately took charge of the finals.

"I've simply had a rotten spell, and the World Cup did not end well for me either. That was very painful. Actually, I'd rather not talk about it any more, because it is in the past," the candid Rutten reveals in the talk show.

Rutten immediately gives an example: "At moments like this I always find it hardest. When your grandchild comes round, you're sitting in front of the television and he says: Grandpa, weren't you supposed to go there? That hurts. That is how much impact it has had on me."

According to Rutten, the reason he did not coach Curaçao at the World Cup was "a game that was played". "Look, of course I know one thing or another. But I'd rather not talk about it. If I start talking about it, I will have to hurt people. A lot has already been said and discussed about it. I want to leave it at that."

The whole affair hit Rutten hardest on a personal level. "If a moral compass has disappeared, then it becomes difficult to live."

Press officer Kees Jansma was furious about how it unfolded, stood by Rutten and resigned. He called the decision to pass over Rutten "unlawful and unacceptable".

"Those words completely match how I felt. Kees felt it that way too," the candid Rutten concludes at the end of his account.