Russian Premier League Wrap: Gbamin & Konate score, Ejuke assists as Talbi’s Rubi Kazan relegated

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was on target as CSKA Moscow demolished FK Rostov 4-0 on the final day of the 2021-22 Russian Premier League season.

The Cote d’Ivoire international who is on loan from English Premier League side Everton capped an impressive evening with a goal that propelled the Horses to a convincing win.

With nothing to fight for, Aleksei Berezutski’s men welcomed Selmashi to the VEB Arena, with the ambition of ending their troubled season on a high.

The game was barely four minutes old when Mario Fernandes put the hosts ahead after he was set up by Ivan Oblyakov.

While the visitors were still trying to come back from their false start, Gbamin doubled the Horses’ advantage six minutes later with Fernandes supplying the assist.

It was Oblyakov’s turn to find the net in the 52nd minute thanks to a beautiful assist from Nigeria international Chidera Ejuke.

Igor Diveyev completed the rout with three minutes left on the clock as CSKA Moscow finished their campaign in the fifth position after accruing 50 points from 30 matches.

At the Krasnodar Stadium, Burkina Faso international Mohamed Konate was on target as FC Akhmat Grozny settled for a 1-1 draw with hosts Krasnodar.

In a first half that lacked spark, the visitors had the chance to take the lead, nonetheless, Idris Umayev missed from the penalty spot following an infringement by the home team.

Regardless, they pushed on to take the lead thanks to Burkina Faso’s Konate in the 67th minute after he was set up by Yevgeni Kharin.

Not willing to go down, Aleksandr Storozhuk’s men came out stronger to restore parity with a last-gasp strike from Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan.

It was a sad day for Tunisia’s Montassar Talbi as Rubin Kazan got demoted to the second-tier.

Heading into their final game at home to Ufa, the two-time Russian Premier League kings needed a win to guarantee their safety, nevertheless, they bowed 2-1 at home despite taking the lead through Vitaly Lisakovich.

In another thrilling encounter, former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses was conspicuously missing as FC Spartak Moscow ended their 2021-22 season with a 2-1 loss at Khimki.