Russell Paul leaves Safa for Qatar as Gay Mokoena steps in as acting CEO

The country's FA has made changes to its management with a new acting CEO appointed for the next three months

The South African Football Association (Safa) has officially announced the departure of acting CEO Russell Paul from the organisation with immediate effect.

According to Safa, Paul will take up a senior position within the 2022 World Cup Organising Committee.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Safa said Paul leaves the country's football governing body in a stable position and the organisation is pleased with the role he played during his tenure as CEO.

Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan wished Paul well and he's confident the football administrator will help put together a proficient Fifa World Cup.

"He leaves Safa in a very healthy position and I want to wish him all the best. Russell Paul is a football servant and in my football career, I have come across very few professional individuals like him. He has Safa and my blessing for his next assignment,” Jordaan told the Safa website.

According to Safa, Paul was one of the two Africans to have taken part in running the previous two World Cup finals in and in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Article continues below

Paul had been involved in South African football prior to the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals on home soil where he contributed in the country hosting a successful tournament.

Meanwhile, Safa has since appointed Gay Mokoena as their acting CEO for the next three months.

"Whilst we wish Russell Paul the very best in his new and challenging responsibility in delivering the first Fifa World Cup in the Middle East, we welcome Gay Mokoena as the acting CEO for the period of 3 months," Jordaan confirmed the appointment.