Rusike: SuperSport United hitman hoping to attract interest from Europe

The speedy forward is only thinking of next season as he is currently nursing a long-term injury

SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike is keen to rediscover his scoring form at the Tshwane giants.

The Zimbabwe international has struggled to regain the form which saw him become of the most feared strikers in the .

Rusike has netted just two goals from 19 appearances across all competitions this season which has been suspended indefinitely since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly, this season, I’m not happy with my performance, especially not scoring many goals,” Rusike was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

“Remember when I joined SuperSport United from Maritzburg, I became the top goalscorer with only six goals but that was far below my capabilities and abilities."

The Chitungwiza-born player has been hampered with injuries and he is currently nursing a serious knee injury and he is focused on making a return to action in the 2020/21 season.

“I’m going to try my best to bang as many goals as possible next season,” added Rusike.

“Our fans deserve to rejoice. It is my sincere hope I heal 100% so that goals start coming my way.”

Rusike was heavily linked with the two biggest clubs in the country, and , before he joined SuperSport from midway through the 2017/18 season.

The hard-running forward is hoping to secure a move to a European club before he retires from professional football.

“It is no secret. Every player who does well in a league like the PSL would always wish to play in top European leagues. I am no exception,” he said.

“It is my dream to play in Europe before retirement.

“Rubbing shoulders with big guns is what I like most, but I have to work extra hard to ensure I draw the attention of European teams.”

Rusike believes that the current Zimbabwean national team can qualify for the 2021 finals once the qualifying campaign resumes in the future.

“Our national team has so much talent," Rusike, who represented his nation at the 2017 and 2019 Afcon finals, added.

“The current crops of national team players are capable of giving Zimbabwe the desired results."

The Warriors are placed second on the Group H standings behind African champions , and the top two teams will qualify for the finals which will be hosted by .