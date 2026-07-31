Galatasaray Istanbul have again denied any interest in signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich. At the same time, Gala made serious accusations.

"Due to the recent circulation of reports about our club that have deliberately been put into the public domain and do not correspond to the truth, we feel compelled to inform the public. The claims that professional footballer Jamal Musiala will move to Galatasaray are not true," the Turkish giants first wrote in a statement published on Friday.





Only a few days earlier, Galatasaray had apparently already felt the need to issue a statement on the Musiala rumours. Turkish newspaper Hürriyet had reported that the 23-year-old attacking player had been offered to the Istanbul club on loan. Other Turkish media outlets and transfer experts then picked up the story. Reports claimed talks between the parties were progressing and, at times, that an agreement had already been reached.

This time, the reigning Turkish champions seem to have run out of patience. Their fresh statement also took aim at the press: "The persistent maintenance of these claims, whose falsehood has been clearly proven, is an attempt to mislead the public and create a perception intended to discredit our club's transfer activities." It also said it was "notable that the individuals and media outlets spreading these speculations had already gone public with similar untrue claims last season".

Galatasaray also stressed that they conduct their transfer business "in the interests of our club with great care and while maintaining confidentiality". "Untrue news and speculative claims will not change our club's working principles and objectives." The club therefore made an "earnest request" to the public and its own fans "to rely exclusively on our club's official statements and not to give credence to inaccurate reports and speculation or to the individuals and media outlets that persistently circulate them".

Jamal Musiala still has a long contract with Bayern Munich

Musiala is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2030 and is not considering leaving, although his situation at the German record champions is certainly complicated. He missed months after suffering a broken fibula last summer and only made his comeback at the start of the year. Since then, he has shown only brief flashes of his ability. Like the rest of the Germany team, he disappointed at the World Cup. After Germany's elimination, he had a metal plate removed in an operation that had long been planned and is reportedly only due to return to Bayern training after the Asia trip.

Competition for places in attacking midfield is also stronger going into the new season than it was recently. Alongside Michael Olise's push towards a central role, new signing Ismael Saibari also prefers the No 10 position. Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl are options there too.

Even so, Bayern have publicly assured him several times that they want to support him on the way back to his old level after the serious injury a year ago. Musiala has "lost a little bit of his ease, the magical moments are missing. But that will come, we are 100 per cent sure of that," said board member for sport Max Eberl.

Getty Images

Jamal Musiala's performance data for Bayern Munich in the 2025/26 season