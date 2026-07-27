According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, Al-Hilal have made the Colombian winger their top priority in the transfer market. Diaz himself is also said not to be against a move, the report adds.

Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri had already recently reported Al-Hilal's interest in Diaz, with the desert club keen to sign more high-profile attacking players after the recent transfer of Dutch World Cup participant Crysencio Summerville (€60 million, West Ham United). The 29-year-old is reportedly being offered an astronomical net salary of around €25 million per year.

That alleged pursuit has not come out of nowhere, however, as Richard Hughes is said to be leading the efforts to secure Diaz's services. The Scot is still officially Liverpool's sporting director, but is said to be on the verge of a move to Al-Hilal, though only after the current summer transfer window closes at the beginning of September.

Hughes took up his post at Anfield a year before the forward's move to Munich and knows his qualities inside out.

Luis Diaz: Al-Hilal reportedly want to open bidding with €70 million

According to L'Equipe, Al-Hilal are currently working on an initial offer for Diaz. The opening bid is said to be worth at least €70 million.

Such a figure is highly unlikely to tempt Bayern. Tavolieri had meanwhile reported that Al-Hilal were ready to carve out between €120 million and €150 million from their total summer transfer budget of €350 million.

Even then, though, there must be strong doubt that Al-Hilal's efforts would be crowned with success. Aside from the financial aspect, Diaz would simply have no reason to head to the desert at the peak of his career, with Champions League football the obvious point. Especially as L'Equipe's report also says that Bayern have clearly communicated that they do not want to let Diaz go three years before the end of his contract (2029).

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Luis Diaz: departure from Bayern Munich completely unrealistic

Munich paid €70 million to Liverpool for Diaz in 2025, and he has since become a favourite with the fans, coach Vincent Kompany and the club hierarchy thanks to his selfless style of play. In his debut season, he also produced 26 goals and 23 assists in 51 competitive matches.

Were he to leave, Bayern would not only lose one of the cornerstones of the past season, which ultimately ended with the double. They would also have to find an adequate replacement, who would hardly come any cheaper at that level.











