Sibusiso Vilakazi has vowed to repay the trust that Sekhukhune United have showed in him by helping the club win silverware.

Vilakazi revealed his ambitions for the club

Midfielder keen to help Sekhukhune win titles

33-year-old signed until the end of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi revealed his desire to ensure Babina Noko make history by winning trophies after joining the club as a free agent last week.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was snapped up by Sekhukhune following his unceremonious exit from TS Galaxy in January and made his debut for the club in Friday’s 2-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs when Brandon Truter’s men advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final.

Vilakazi was an 83rd-minute substitute, coming on as his new team were seeking to see off the game, and did not have much time to make an impact.

He, however, wants to nail down a starting place in the team and use his experience to bring a winning mentality to the club, whose last trophy was the 2020-21 National First Division title.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It’s an exciting chapter, I will grab the opportunity with both hands,” he said.

“Because of the way they opened the door for me, it was heartwarming and when the coaches decide to give me that opportunity, I will try to use it to the best of my ability in terms of contributing to the team and expectations.

“I expect myself to deliver and help the team because I think the team has done fairly well this far, but my job is to add more to the team and trying to make history.

“In this game, you need to win trophies so, gradually I will try to help the team achieve those goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi signed a short-term deal until the end of the season but Truter, who was keen to add him to his squad, will be hoping that he can drive his side to Nedbank Cup glory and at least a top eight finish in the PSL.

Vilakazi left Galaxy after falling out of favour under coach Sead Ramovic who claimed he lacked commitment although the player later denied those sentiments, saying he was not in the ‘right space’ due to his daughter’s sickness.

Sekhukhune are currently 11th on the table after falling out of the top five following a recent poor run, that has seen them win just one of their last four league matches, and five-time PSL winner Vilakazi can be the catalyst for a revival in the remaining eight games.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sekhukhune will host Chippa United in the PSL on March 18, a match Vilakazi will hope to make his first start for the club.