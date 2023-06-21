Rulani Mokwena might have won the Premier Soccer League title in his first season with Mamelodi Sundowns, but he needs to do a lot more than that.

Perhaps it is safe to say Pitso Mosimane is the flag bearer when it comes to South African coaches around the world.

The newly installed head coach of United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda has three Caf Champions League titles, two Fifa Club World Cup bronze medals and a host of league titles and domestic trophies from South Africa, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Mosimane is the blueprint and the standard of excellence.

At the end of the day, there will only be one Mosimane and many imposters, one of them is currently in charge at Chloorkop.

WHAT OTHER 'GOOD' COACHES HAVE DONE: Spanish-born coach Jose Riveiro inherited a mess at Orlando Pirates while Gavin Hunt found a depleted SuperSport United team.

These are coaches who have proven their credentials and capabilities basically from scratch. If you take Rhulani Mokwena to coach Kaizer Chiefs — would he make more of a difference than Arthur Zwane? Maybe not.

The evidence of Mokwena's struggles is there at Chippa United and Pirates — yes, we will still refer to this as history and part of his learning curve - but a good coach turns lemons into lemonade, which is what Mosimane did with a dead Sundowns back in 2012.

'Jingles' recently did the same thing with Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli before he moved on to another project. Could Mokwena turn around the fortunes of a struggling club? Maybe not.

NAVIGATE THE CL SMARTLY THIS TIME AROUND: If Mokwena is indeed worth what he thinks he is, he must prove himself on the continent. Win the Caf Champions League - it is as simple as that. Yes, it is a lot easier said than done as Sundowns bombed out of the competition without losing a match. But really, who will remember that after another team lifts the trophy?

Mokwena stubbornly let a lead slip twice against Wydad Casablanca and all because he did not want to change tactics as he stood by the shoe-shine and piano brand of football.

A few years ago, Amakhosi came out of nowhere, playing not-so-eye-catching football, but they managed to reach the final of the Champions League while Sundowns, the best team in Mzansi by a country mile, still struggles to get into the top two of the continent's premier competition.

VICTIM OF OWN SUCCESS: Mokwena may always say that "no team has a God-given right to win the league". He is right, but at the same time, when the season starts and you strike a conversation with punters, they will all, apart from the most optimistic of Soweto fans, tell you that Downs will win the PSL at the end of the season.

This is because of the success that they have had over the years, the money that has been poured into the team, and the incredible depth of the squad they have accumulated. Mokwena has to take the team to the next level, and that level is winning the ultimate continental prize.

Mokwena knows that at some point Sundowns will win the Champions League again, but when? It won't just happen until the team actually makes it their number one priority and remove the foot off the pedal in the league, if need be.

Sure, credit goes to the man for his love for the game, he is the self-proclaimed "hardest working" football coach in the country and that is evident in his work. The league records that Downs achieved this season are well-documented.

But at the end of it all, Sundowns knows what the big prize is - Mokwena needs to go get it for them.