Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena reveals he turned down Bafana Bafana position

Mokwena was wanted by Polokwane City and SuperSport United among other PSL teams but he decided to remain at the Buccaneers

interim coach Rulani Mokwena has refused to be drawn into whether or not he thinks the club will appoint him as the permanent head coach.

The 34-year-old manager was asked by Pirates to take over from Milutin Sredojevic, who left the club for in August.

He hasn't won any of the four matches he has been in charge of but Mokwena said he will not ask questions about his future now as he wants to continue serving Pirates.

"I think Pirates is a club that values certain principles," Mokwena told reporters.

"I try not to speak about myself a lot because this position is like being in an army and having to serve. You complain after, you ask questions after," he said.

Mokwena revealed he had an opportunity to leave Pirates and coach elsewhere but he remained at the club because of his loyalty to the club.

Article continues below

He also made mention of a chance presented to him by Stuart Baxter to be part of the Bafana Bafana technical team but he didn't go because he wanted to stay at Pirates.

"I could have been at Bafana Bafana but didn’t go. I had job offers to go somewhere else to be a head coach, but I didn’t go – for Pirates," added Mokwena.

"If you speak about loyalty and serving then the actions themselves should speak. It’s not for me to speak about looking over my shoulder. I am at Orlando Pirates until the club says I can no longer be here," said the young mentor.