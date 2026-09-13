Rukinzo FC 1-2 Durban City - Khalil Ben Youssef leads his team into the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup

Durban City entered the second leg in Burundi holding a slim 1-0 lead, but they wasted no time in doubling their aggregate advantage. It took just 32 seconds for the visitors to settle any nerves when John Mokone delivered a bouncing cross from the left flank that found Kyle Jurgens.

The midfielder arrived perfectly in the box to strike a fine volley home, giving the South African side the perfect start to the encounter.

The Citizens continued to dominate the early exchanges, with Samkelo Maseko testing his range from distance in the 10th minute, though his effort failed to hit the target.

Rukinzo eventually grew into the game, forcing Frederick Asare into his first significant piece of action in the 18th minute. The Durban City goalkeeper showed excellent reflexes to tip a long-range effort from Destin Manirho over the bar, preserving the lead during a period of sustained pressure from the Burundian outfit.

The Citizens found their second goal in the 36th minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Maseko. Jurgens turned provider this time, threading a clever reverse pass into the path of Maseko, who controlled the ball with his first touch before curling a sublime effort into the top corner from the edge of the box. However, the joy was short-lived as Maseko was forced off with an injury shortly before the interval, leading to the introduction of Alou Doumbia.









The second half saw Rukinzo push forward with desperation as they looked to find a way back into the tie.

Asare was once again called upon early in the period to tip a lobbed effort over the framework, and the visitors survived a massive scare in the 55th minute when Manirho broke through the defensive line but failed to hit the target with his finish.

As the clock ticked toward the final ten minutes, the home side intensified their assault on the Durban City goal.

Manirho, who had been a constant threat throughout the afternoon, finally found the back of the net in the 82nd minute. After a well-executed cutback from the left wing, the Rukinzo forward unleashed a powerful strike into the top corner to give his side a glimmer of hope.

In the dying moments of stoppage time, Lwamba had a golden opportunity to restore the two-goal cushion when he raced clean through on goal, but he lifted his effort over the bar.

It mattered little in the end, as the referee blew the final whistle shortly after to confirm Durban City's place in the next phase of the continental tournament.







