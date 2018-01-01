Rudolph Seale: Why Kaizer Chiefs are out of the PSL title race

The Soweto-born legend stated that the Glamour Boys should beef up their squad by signing a central defender next month

Kaizer Chiefs legend Rudolph Seale believes that his former side is out of the race for this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

The Soweto giants finished the first round placed sixth on the league standings with 21 points from 15 games and they will resume their campaign against Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2019 at the FNB Stadium.

“I think they didn’t do well under coach (Giovanni) Solinas, but there is some stability now under (Ernst) Middendorp. They should move forward with the same momentum and drive,” Seale told Goal.

“I don't think they are in a bad position, but it doesn’t look good for them when it comes to competing for the title – it is gone,” he added.

“Chiefs failed to win games consistently under Solinas and I think there was no understanding between him and his players. It was a good idea to introduce Middendorp because he has brought new ideas which were needed,” explained the legend.

Middendorp guided Amakhosi to the Confederation Cup play-off round after beating Madagascar’s Elgeco Plus 6-0 on aggregate on Saturday.

“It is good to see the team perform well in the continent because they were eliminated from the MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup, but it all depends on them in terms of the players' hunger,” responded Seale.

“To be honest the league is gone for them and I think they must just focus on fighting in the continent and push to win the Nedbank Cup,” he noted.

“They should search for another (Willard) Katsande. I think he has been overused. He is a trusted man in the Chiefs starting line-up,” advised the former Bafana Bafana defender.

“So, they need someone new, who will help him and also learn from him. The club has to buy a central defender. If the defence is not solid, you will definitely struggle as a team,” he concluded.