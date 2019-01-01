Rudolph Seale: Kaizer Chiefs must go all out against Tornado FC

The Amakhosi legend says coach Middendorp is not under pressure but the players and he urged them to prove their worth against Tornardo

Kaizer Chiefs legend Rudolph Seale says the pressure is on the players and not on coach Ernst Middendorp as the team prepares to take on Tornado FC in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

The former left-back says Chiefs must go all out against Tornado FC, and must allow goalkeeper Virgil Vries to continue as their No.1.

“You know I remember when we were coached by Jeff Butler. When facing small teams, he would say go all out and get two goals in the first 20 minutes,” Seale told Goal.

“If you fail to do so, you will give more chances for the opponent to settle down and believe that they can fight for a win,” he said.

“Coming into the game, Tornado is motivated to play against some of their heroes and role models and this means they will fight and bring their A-game on Sunday,” said Gardner.

“This means Chiefs must avoid a loss at all costs and ensure they go all out even if it means scoring 11 goals. That will definitely bring back their confidence,” he added.

With Amakhosi having lost opportunities to lift the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and the Caf Confederation Cup trophies, the former Bafana Bafana international said the players cannot afford to miss out on the Ke Yona trophy.

He said they failed under former coaches Steve Komphela and Giovanni Solinas, insisting they will have to fight harder under Middendorp because he cannot take the blame for another dry season.

“There’s always pressure for Chiefs to win any trophy that is available and I am sure that all the players are aware that they must take the blame if they fail to win this one,” he continued.

“Middendorp cannot take the blame just like some people blamed Komphela and Solinas. I don’t think the coach is under pressure, but the players must show their hunger and ability to produce and win things for the club,” insisted the legend.

“The advantage for Chiefs is that they are at home in any province of the country. So, they must use that and get a win. My only concern is the condition and standard of the pitch because that can have a massive impact on the outcome of the match,” backed the Soweto-born legend.

“Vries deserves to continue and I am not going to be happy if they go with a second string team because we are talking about a trophy here. Chiefs must regain their glory and win this one,” he concluded.