Rudolph Seale: Ernst Middendorp must be given freedom to sign players at Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys legend says instead of hiring a new local or foreign coach, Chiefs must first recruit top players

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Rudolph Seale has stressed the importance of keeping coach Ernst Middendorp after the team ended the 2018/19 season trophyless.

“You know what, I have learned that whether it’s a local or foreign coach, the cure for Chiefs is to sign quality players,” Seale told Goal.

“We can bring a local or foreign coach, we can go as far as hiring my best coach Philippe Troussier, but he is bound to fail with the current crop of players at Chiefs,” he said.

“I don’t think the issue is about a foreign coach or a local, but I believe everybody must look at themselves from the management to the players,” he added.

Chiefs ended the season with a 1-0 loss to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final last weekend.

“It was pathetic to lose the final and to many people, it looks like Dan Malesela’s team played well, but they didn’t. I think it’s just that Chiefs were too desperate to win and end the trophy drought,” he noted.

“Galaxy saw the desperation from Chiefs and used the chance to score that penalty. In my opinion, Chiefs should have wrapped up that game,” reflected Seale.

“People say so and so must go, I don’t think that is the answer at this present moment. What they need is to look at themselves from the top management to the bottom and ensure they find a solution,” he reacted.

“Some complain that the coach is chopping and changing, but he must do that because he just arrived and he wants to find the right combinations and give everybody a chance before saying I don’t need this. He needs to have answers when it comes to reporting to the management,” he remarked.

“I think he should be given the right to choose who goes and who stays. I think that will take the pressure off from some people, who are criticized in the media, we all know who these people are,” said the former Bafana international.

“The coach must be given the freedom to choose and then blame him when he fails. For now, we cannot blame him when somebody is giving him broken tools that are less effective yet people expect a good product – it’s impossible,” he backed.

When asked about which department Amakhosi must look to beef up, the Soweto-based legend says wholesale changes should be made at Naturena.

“It’s a headache to see the club that we love ending four years without any silverware, it really hurts. I cannot even suggest which department, but I can only say wholesale changes must be made,” continued Seale.

“I hope and wish Itumeleng Khune will be back because we need some voice and stability at the back, I’m not saying Bruce (Bvuma) is a bad keeper, but his commanding voice is not taken into consideration by his defence,” he said.

“Khune will shout and have a go at you and that has helped the club in many seasons. We just had a horrible season and it will take strong mentality, character and lots of hard work to bounce back to glory days. We all love and I would like to call on the supporters to come back again to back the guys and the team as a whole,” he urged.

“It’s not easy to win everything that is on offer like Chiefs used to because the playing fields are level now. Everybody wants to play and go where the money is and most clubs can afford to pay players very well,” added Seale.

“So, that is my response to the pedigree Chiefs used to have, any team can win trophies. We saw when a team from the NFD come and lift a trophy. We saw winning the MTN8 Cup and that means or can win anything in the league,” said the legend.

“So, my plea is to give the coach a chance to do his job, in the end, he is not alone in this situation and the mess the club finds itself in. I hope the players are also aware that they must raise their game next season because they are part of this predicament,” he concluded.