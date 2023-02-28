‘Rubbish, they made us watch welding’ - Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Mahlangu slams drab Soweto Derby

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Jabu Mahlangu has taken aim at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for what he feels was a dull Soweto Derby affair.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs edged Pirates 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium last Saturday. It was a match that had few scoring opportunities and it took Olisa Ndah’s own goal to hand Amakhosi victory.

Apart from the red card drama after Pirates captain Innocent Maela was sent off as well as Ndah’s own goal, not much intrigue came from the Soweto giants.

Mahlangu has no kind words in describing the Soweto Derby after the traditional giants failed to deliver what is expected from such a big game.

WHAT MAHLANGU SAID: “What a disappointing Soweto derby, this is not it,” said Mahlangu as per Sowetan Live.

“These boys make us watch 'welding' [something below par] and it is about time we tell these boys to pull up their socks. The Soweto derby is watched in Europe, I think it is shown to about 20 countries and I stand to be corrected about this number.

“What we saw on Saturday is what we show the world. Players losing the ball, in the first half both teams couldn’t even combine three or four passes. Chiefs players pass to Pirates players and Pirates players pass back to Chiefs players, or they pass the ball outside.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mahlangu was not pulling his punches and went on to say Chiefs and Pirates players were making schoolboy errors.

“You expect those errors from young kids and not at that level of the Soweto derby - these boys are showing imihlola [rubbish]. It is imihlola that you are showing us,” added Mahlangu.

“Yes, coaches have their mistakes or blunders but at the end of the day you are the ones playing on the pitch.

“In the first half there were no shots on target in a huge game like that and there is no direction. It is like you are watching 10-year-olds who converge where the ball is - that is what we were watching on Saturday.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and Pirates got into the derby after enduring a disappointing run of form. Chiefs had won just once in their last five games prior to the Soweto Derby but they rose last Saturday to grind out a result.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers had lost just one game in five games before last Saturday's match. But their star players Thembikosi Lorch and Monnapule Saleng were neutralised and failed to rise to the occasion.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIFS & PIRATES? Fresh from the derby win, Amakhosi visit Richards Bay on Saturday, a day after Pirates is involved in the original Soweto Derby against Swallows FC.