Royal Eagles v Maritzburg United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Team of Choice are looking to retain their status in the elite league in their penultimate encounter in the playoffs

Royal Eagles will take on in the promotional/relegation playoff match at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday.

It is Eagles' last game in the playoffs having succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to fellow National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila away over the weekend.



Despite the defeat, Eagles remained second on the standings - three points behind leaders Maritzburg United.

Game Royal Eagles v Maritzburg United Date Wednesday, 29 May 2019 Time 3:00pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Coach Siza Ngubane and his assistant Bafana Nhlapo know that the match against the Team of Choice is a must-win game as the team looks to keep its hopes of securing promotion to the alive.



Eagles will have to overcome their KwaZulu-Natal rivals with a big scoreline and hope that the result between Maritzburg and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila goes their way on Saturday.

They will look to their inspirational captain Philani Cele, who played an important role in helping Eagles reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg recorded their second successive victory when they brushed aside Tshakhuma 2-0 away last week.





As a result, the Team of Choice is in control of the playoffs as they are sitting at the top of the standings and they have a game in hand which is against TTM.

Eric Tinkler's side needs only a draw or victory in order to maintain their status in the PSL and they will be buoyed by the fact that they defeated Eagles at home in their first game two weeks ago.

Judas Moseamedi netted against Tshakhuma in Limpopo and the forward will be keen to inspire his side to victory in the KwaZulu Natal Derby.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2018, Eagles and Maritzburg have met just twice.

The Team of Choice won both matches, including the Nedbank Cup clash which took place on the 11th of March 2018.

This means Eagles will look for revenge against their KwaZulu Natal rivals, but Tinkler and his charges, knows that there's too much at stake for them at this stage.