Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers will be bidding for a trophy they last won two seasons ago while their opponents are in the quest for their maiden piece of silverware

Orlando Pirates begin their campaign for this season’s MTN8 when they clash with Royal AM in a quarter-final match at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

The MTN8 provides an opportunity for Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to win his first-ever trophy in the Premier Soccer League.

The Spaniard has no track record of winning trophies but he would want to change that by helping the Soweto giants triumph.

But it is still a difficult road for Pirates who first have to see off Royal AM to reach the semi-finals, before navigating past that stage and then worrying about the final.

Having last won the MTN8 in 2020 under Josef Zinnbaeur, Pirates face opponents who are yet to win any piece of silverware in the PSL as Royal AM.

Game Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, August 27 Time 18:00 SA Time

Squads & Team News

Royal AM

Royal AM coaches Dan Malesela and Khabo Zondo welcome back midfielder Shadrack Kobedi who missed the last two matches due to suspension.

Interestingly, Kobedi was red-carded when Royal AM hosted Pirates last week and he returns just in time to face the same opponents.

Samir Nurkovic is still doubtful to make his Royal AM debut due to injury.

Earlier in the week, Riveiro said he is “optimistic” attacker Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabiso Monyane will be back for Saturday’s match.

The two were injured against SuperSport United and were absent in the midweek clash with Marumo Gallants.

Riveiro was also positive centre-backs Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi will be available for the Royal AM match after they were forced off the Gallants match after colliding against each other.

Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare is expected back after missing the last two games with injury.

But midfielder Kabelo Dlamini is a major doubt for this game due to fitness issues.

Match Preview

Royal AM will be playing their fourth straight game at home while it will be Pirates’ third game on the road.

It will also be the second time this season for the two sides to meet this season after they clashed in a league game last week.

Pirates won that match 1-0 at Chatsworth and they would be inspired to record victory again at the same venue.

The hosts go into this match knowing the Buccaneers are the second most successful team in the MTN8 with 10 titles between 1972 and 2020.