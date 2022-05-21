Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to avoid any blemish on their crowning day when they take on Royal AM in a Premier Soccer League match at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Having clinched the league title with four games to go, Masandawana will be officially coronated as the 2021/22 PSL champions.

It will be a day they will step onto the Chatsworth turf with pride at the end of a campaign they claimed a record-extending fifth league title.

But they want it to be a spotless afternoon with a victory over their hosts to finish the league race in style.

However, it might prove to be a difficult day for the Tshwane giants as they come up against a Royal AM side bidding to finish the season as runners-up.

The KwaZulu-Natal side is involved in a battle against Cape Town City to finish in the top-two and earn a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Without minding how City play against Stellenbosch FC on the same afternoon, Royal AM would be keen for victory to stay within a top-two chance ahead of their game in hand against Orlando Pirates.

Currently, three points separate third-placed Royal AM and the Citizens who are second on the table.

Game Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, May 21 Time 15:00hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Royal AM welcome back midfielder Tebogo Potsane from suspension which saw him miss their last match against Golden Arrows.

Coach John Maduka could again be without experienced defender Ricardo Nascimento who has missed the last eight games due to fitness issues.

Sundowns have been battling a spate of injuries of late but having already lifted the PSL title they appear not too worried.

They have enjoyed the luxury of fielding players who did not get much playing chances earlier on in the season.

They are, however, hoping for defenders Brian Onyango and Rushine De Reuck to be back for the Royal AM match.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said Erwin Saavedra has started training with the team but it is not clear if he could be available for Saturday’s game.

Match Preview

Sundowns have not been at their best in the last five games in which they have won two matches, drawn two and lost their last home game against Stellenbosch.

That saw them failing to reach the record 71-point season tally which they attained at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Their opponents Royal AM have also been their own worst enemies by failing to win their last four games to complicate their top-two bid.