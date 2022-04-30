Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns visit Royal AM for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at Chatsworth Stadium.

Three days after claiming the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League title, Masandawana are now investing more energy in the Nedbank Cup to complete the treble after also winning the MTN8 this season.

But Saturday’s match could one of the toughest they have ever faced this season as they come up against a solid Royal AM outfit.

Their hosts are second on the Premier Soccer League table and could finish the season in that position to earn a Caf Champions League slot for next term.

After dominating the domestic scene this season, Masandawana would be expecting a tough challenge at Chatsworth where there is a high risk of an upset.

Royal AM are bidding to win their first-ever silverware in the top-flight league.

Game Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, April 30 Time 19:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

There is some good news in John Maduka’s Royal AM camp as no player is suspended for Saturday’s match.





Also with key players like Victor Letsoalo, Ndumiso Mabena, Kabelo Mhlasela and Mxolisi Macuphu available for selection, Thwihli Thwahla would be fancying their chances against Masandawana.







A number of Sundowns players like Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, George Maluleka, Erwin Saavedra and Kermit Erasmus are doubtful for the Chatsworth battle due to fitness concerns.

Rivaldo Coetzee and Sibusiso Vilakazi are sure not to play.

While Sundowns fielded almost second-string teams in Nedbank Cup Last-16 and quarter-final matches against lower league sides, this time around they would be forced to select a strong team as they face formidable opposition in Royal AM.

Match Preview

This will be the first time for Sundowns to face a PSL team in the Nedbank Cup this season.

While taking advantage of lower league opposition earlier in this competition, they have been ruthless, scoring 15 goals and not conceding.

They started their campaign with a 4-0 victory over National First Division side Richards Bay, followed by a 6-0 win over third-tier side Mathaithai and then a 5-0 quarter-final victory over Summerfield Dynamos.

Masandawana now face Royal AM who have already faced two PSL teams in this tournament and a Division One side.

Thwihli Thwahla first beat Cape Town City 2-1 in the Round of 32 and then dismissed Swallows FC 1-0, before swatting aside University of Pretoria 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

While Royal AM pose a big threat to Sundowns, it was the Tshwane giants who came out victorious (3-2) when the two sides met in a league match in December 2021.

They are due to meet again in the last league match of the season at Chatsworth again.