Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Soweto giants kickoff the new campaign with a trip to KwaZulu-Natal to face a team that gave them problems last season

Kaizer Chiefs’ refreshed squad under coach Arthur Zwane will come under a stern test when they clash against Royal AM in a Premier Soccer League opener at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Having struggled to win any silverware since lifting the league title in 2015, Chiefs are hoping Zwane’s project will help them break Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance.

Over the years, they have conducted mass signings but still struggled to build formidable teams to win them trophies.

Attention is now on the seven players Zwane signed to see if they can bring in the much-needed change at Naturena.

Their season opener is against Royal AM who finished third on the standings last season to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

But the KwaZulu-Natl side has also had some major changes in both players and coaches following the coming in of Khabo Zondo and Dan Malesela as co-coaches.

Game Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, August 6 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Royal AM

The arrival of Samir Nurkovic and Ruzaign Gamildien makes Royal AM’s attack pose a big three to Chiefs.

Interestingly, Nurkovic was released by Chiefs and if he plays, he might be keen to show the Soweto giants what they are missing.

Thwihli Thwahla might also give a run to other new signings in winger Khetukuthula Ndlovu, forward Andre de Jong, Shane Roberts, Philani Cele and Lesvin Stoffels.

Chiefs will be without central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange due to suspension.

Nange was red-carded in Chiefs’ final game of last season against Swallows FC but they have the likes of Cole Alexander, Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo as cover.

After releasing 12 players, coach Zwane would be hoping the seven he brought in will prove he did some good transfer business.

The new acquisitions Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Dillon Solomons, Maart, Ashley du Preez, Zitha Kwinika and Siyethemba Sithebe are available for selection.

Match Preview

Every time Chiefs start the season away in KwaZulu-Natal in the PSL era, they have enjoyed good results.

It will be the sixth time for Amakhosi to kick off the campaign in that province where they have previously recorded four wins and a draw on opening days.

They would be hoping to continue that against Royal AM who beat them 1-0 at Chatsworth last December.

Three months earlier, Thwihli Thwahla had upstaged Chiefs 4-1 at FNB Stadium.