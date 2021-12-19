Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to reclaim second spot on the Premier Soccer League table when they face Royal AM, at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

A draw would be enough for Amakhosi to return to position two currently occupied by Stellenbosch FC, who edged Baroka FC 1-0 at home on Saturday.

Chiefs are third on the standings with 25 points and they have a six goal difference, just behind Stellenbosch who are a point better and have three goals on the positive.

The target is keeping track of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are on 43 points, having played three more games than the Soweto giants.

“One of the things that we want to achieve is to go back to the Caf Champions League,” Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane told the club’s website.

“That’s the ultimate goal. If we can achieve that as a team then it will give us a better position in terms of competing at that level again and to come back home now and see who we can add in terms of playing personnel.

“So that we know we have an equally good squad that can compete on the African continent and also domestically.”

Game Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, December 19 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News





There is no Royal AM player suspended for this match in what is some good news for coach John Maduka ahead of such a big match.







Having all key players available for such a fixture is key for Maduka.











A number of Chiefs players are expected back following a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp in recent weeks.







More players, including Ramahlwe Mphahlele and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, were spotted back at training this week and could make it for Sunday's match.







Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat, surprisingly, did not participate in their last match against Sekhukhune United despite looking on fire at training.







But the duo is expected to lead their attack at Chatsworth.







Also back for Chiefs is midfielder Cole Alexander, who has completed serving a two-match suspension.







Sifiso Hlanti and Samir Nurkovic remain out recovering from injuries.



Match Preview



It will be the second time for Chiefs and Royal AM to meet.







The first time these two teams clashed ended in embarrassing fashion for Chiefs in September as Royal AM won that match 4-1 at FNB Stadium.







It marked Royal AM’s good start to the season but the KwaZulu-Natal has fizzled out in recent games.







They host Chiefs on the backdrop of just one win, two draws and as many defeats in their last five games.







Chiefs on the other hand are in good form, having won four of their last five games with the other one ending in a draw.

