Royal AM take PSL lead after victory over Sekhukhune United as Golden Arrows, Cape Town City also win

The KwaZulu-Natal side leapfrogged Orlando Pirates from the league summit as they continued their impressive start to the season

Royal AM opened a two-point lead at the top of the PSL table following their 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

The visitors made their intentions known as early as the ninth minute when Mfundo Thikazi scored his first goal of the season by pouncing on an error from the Sekhukhune defence and they held on for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Royal continued from where they had left off and 10 minutes after the restart, Thikazi completed his brace to extend the lead for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Siyabulela Shai reduced the arrears two minutes from time to set up a nervous finale but the visitors held on to claim all three points and leapfrog Orlando Pirates into top spot before the Buccaneers take on Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Royal have 13 points from seven games, two ahead of both AmaZulu and Pirates, who have played a match fewer.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows moved to seventh on the table following a 3-2 victory at home to Chippa United in what was their second straight victory.

Arrows took a 3-0 half-time lead when Ntsikelelo Nxadi headed in the opener in the 18th minute with Nduduzo Sibiya making it 2-0 via the penalty spot five minutes later after Justice Chabalala pushed down Knox Mutizwa in the box and Pule Mmodi added the third four minutes to the break.

However, the visitors upped the ante in the second half and Etiosa Ighodaro pulled a goal back just after the hour-mark before Ronald Pfumbidzai made it 3-2 six minutes later, but Arrows stood firm to claim the win.

Elsewhere, Richards Bay FC returned to winning ways after edging Stellenbosch FC 2-1.

Sanele Barns gave Richards Bay a 30th minute lead when he popped up unguarded at the back-post but Stellenbosch responded six minutes later when Devon Titus finished off at the far post from Sandile Mthethwa’s delivery.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza headed in 15 minutes from time to give the visitors what turned out to be the winner and they are now fifth on the table with 10 points, three behind the leaders.

In the late kick-off, Cape Town City ended TS Galaxy’s unbeaten run following a 1-0 victory, the lone goal scored by Khanyisa Mayo from a Darwin Gonzalez assist.

The win continues Cape Town City’s resurgence as they have now gone four games without defeat, and sit seventh on the table with eight points, one adrift of Galaxy.