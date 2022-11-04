Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has claimed they were accorded a hostile reception by TP Mazembe in the Caf Confederations Cup playoffs.

Royal AM lost the first leg away from home

Official alleges they received a hostile reception

Return leg will be played in five days’ time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier Soccer League side lost 2-0 in the first leg held in Lubumbashi on Wednesday. Among the claims Mkhize makes is that Royal AM players were assaulted on the field and the referee did nothing about it.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I felt like I was surrounded by bushmen. People there were taking their clothes off and getting into the stadium. I felt like I was in a circus, not in a football stadium," Mkhize narrated.

"They were strangling my technical team, they were strangling my players on the pitch, no cards were issued. They were pulling my players when they were going to score goals, no cards were issued.

"They were taking my kit managers at the changing rooms, hitting them, literally hitting them. I’ve never seen anything like this. Burning fires on the VIP [section].

"I went to the match commissioner and I said ‘haibo…’. My goalkeeper was under siege from the first 10 minutes, when we were really pressing them high and playing.

"They started throwing missiles at him, shooting him with those small slings. I don’t know, South Africa is very good. I’ve never seen such."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PSL club will face a daunting task in the return leg at home, as they have to overturn a two-goal advantage to advance to the group stage.

However, the away loss and Mazembe’s experience on the continental stage will pose a challenge to them.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROAL AM: They will host the African giants at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 9.