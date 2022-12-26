Royal AM’s Mkhize: I didn't ride on a cheetah because it would eat my thanksgiving guests

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize has explained why she wanted to ride a cheetah during her thanksgiving ceremony held on 19 December.

Mkhize held a special ceremony in her home village

Wanted a unique cheetah ride

Explains why she dropped the plan

WHAT HAPPENED? The ceremony for the flamboyant football administrator was held in her village in Mbumbulu, Durban.

She wanted to make a grand entrance riding a cheetah, but said she was warned of the danger the animal would pose to the guests.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I was told that the cheetah’s actions can’t be predicted when it sees people," Mkhize revealed.

"So, I thought no. I imagined waking up to news on Twitter with headlines saying: ‘Shauwn Mkhize’s cheetah ate people.’ I then opted for a tiger, but again, I was told the same thing.

"That’s why I went for a camel.

"That thing that people are scared of is the one that I want to experience because I want to know what’s really scary about it.

"Surprisingly, I’m scared of minor things like darkness. I can’t sleep in a dark room. Lights have to be turned on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the December festivities, Mkhize will shift her focus to the Premier Soccer League matches for Royal AM.

The PSL went into a break during the Fifa World Cup period, and the matches are expected to resume late in December.

After 12 matches, Royal AM have garnered 16 points and are sitting ninth on the log.

After Thwihli Thwahla were eliminated by TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo from the Caf Confederation Cup, it means their eyes are now solely focused on the local campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROYAL AM? They are scheduled to face Cape Town City on December 30 in a league game.

Their first match in the new year will be a home game against TS Galaxy on January 3.