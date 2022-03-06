Royal AM leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs and reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' lead at the top of PSL log

Royal AM leapfrogged Kaizer Chiefs on the Premier Soccer League standings after they secured a 1-0 win over Swallows FC at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The only goal of the match was scored by Elias Pelembe in stoppage time as the former Mamelodi Sundowns star hit the back of the net with a volley after being set up by Thabo Matlaba.

This is despite Thwihli Thwahla having been reduced to 10 players in the 77th minute as Zukile Mkhize was shown a straight red card after making a reckless challenge.

The victory elevated Royal AM to second place on the standings - leapfrogging Chiefs and they reduced leaders, Sundowns' lead to 15 points, but Thwihli Thwahla have two games in hand.

While Swallows' inconsistency in the elite league continued as they slipped down to the 14th spot - a point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Chippa United eased their relegation fears when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Pule Mmodi scored a minute into the game to hand Abafana Beslthende an early lead, but Siphishle Mkhize levelled matters for the Chilli Boys just before half-time.

Sandile Mthethwa snatched a late winning goal for the visitors in the 89th minute and the win took the Chilli Boys to the 13th spot on the log, while Arrows remained 10th on the table.

Article continues below

Lastly, Marumo Gallants made it four wins in a row across all competitions when they edged out Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo continued his impressive goalscoring form as he netted in the 40th minute and it was his fifth goal in his last three matches for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

The victory took Gallants to the 10th spot on the standings, while Stellies remained fifth on the table.