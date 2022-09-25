Royal AM hoodoo continues for Kaizer Chiefs in Macufe Cup

Amakhosi were defeated on penalties following a draw in an encounter which was played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs remain winless against Royal AM who were established in 2020.

Keagan Dolly scored with a beautiful free-kick to level matters

Amakhosi fringe players and youngsters enjoyed some game time

WHAT HAPPENED? Kaizer Chiefs succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to Royal AM on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the 2022 Macufe Cup match on Sunday afternoon. Both goals were scored after the restart with Ruzaigh Gamildien breaking the deadlock to hand Royal the lead before Keagan Dolly levelled matters deep into stoppage time. Thwihli Thwahla went on to win this high-profile friendly game 4-2 on penalties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' struggles against their hoodoo side continued having lost each of their three games against Royal AM since the start of last season - three defeats from three PSL matches. This includes a 1-0 victory for Thwihli Thwahla on matchday one of the current league campaign last month.

ALL EYES ON: Coach Arthur Zwane was expected to field his fringe players and youngsters from the club's reserve team and he did exactly that. Dolly, Cole Alexander, Brandon Petersen and Siyabonga Ngezana, who have lost their places in the starting line-up this term, started for the Naturena-based giants, while youngsters Wandile Duba, Thabo Mokoena and Samkelo Zwane featured for the Soweto giants as looked to impress the coach.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Samkelo Zwane and Dolly were Chiefs' standout performers on the day. Zwane, 20, showed maturity beyond his years after coming on as a substitute - dominating the midfield battle and driving Chiefs forward. Dolly was energetic and his incisive runs created problems for Royal defence, and he scored a fabulous goal from a free-kick. Both players have definitely left a good impression on Zwane with club football set to return next weekend after the current Fifa international break

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will square off with AmaZulu FC in an MTN8 semi-final first-leg match at FNB Stadium on October 2.