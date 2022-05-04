Royal AM end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance after being crowned PSL's Q-Innovation Three winners

Premier Soccer League has announced Royal AM as the winners of Q-Innovation Quarter Three.



Therefore, Thwihli Thwahla ended Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in this season's quarterly awards with the newly crowned PSL champions having won the first two accolades.



For the first time since the award was introduced in the 2012/13 season, two clubs finished the eight-match quarter three-block level on points and goal difference.



Royal and Cape Town City accumulated the same number of points and they also had an identical goal difference record.



As result, Thwihli Thwahla were crowned Q-Innovation Quarter Three winners by virtue of scoring more goals having netted 13 compared to City's 12.



The PSL issued the following statement on Wednesday as they also revealed that Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs finished third and fourth positions respectively.



"Royal AM Football Club have been confirmed as the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter Three Winners," a league statement read.



"For the first time ever, two clubs (Royal AM and Cape Town City) finished the eight-match quarter three block level on points and goal difference.



"However, the KZN-based side narrowly clinched the prize by virtue of scoring more goals (13) than the Citizens (12) in the Q3 period.



"Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, both on 14 points, occupied third and fourth positions respectively."



Royal are enjoying a fairytale debut season in the local top flight and they are undefeated in their last nine matches in the competition.



Thwihli Thwahla are scheduled to take Maritzburg United on Wednesday evening as they look to consolidate the place in the second spot on the league standings with a win.