Royal AM confirm Letsoalo departure, clarify Kaizer Chiefs rumours

The Durban club stated the striker has been granted permission to leave after he made a request

Premier Soccer League side Royal AM have confirmed the departure of striker Victor Letsoalo.

Royal AM’s announcement now puts an end to speculation that had surrounded Letsoalo’s future at the club.

"Victor Letsoalo has been a good player and contributed immensely to the success of the team," Royal AM’s statement read on Thursday.

"He had a wonderful season with Royal AM last season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions, he carried himself as a true professional throughout. His exceptional performance attracted lots of ‘fictitious’ offers.

"We have always been open to any written offers for this great athlete."

The Durban club has further revealed that Sekhukhune United have made an offer for the Bafana Bafana forward and that they have accepted it.

"Last week the player approached management requesting to play for a team closer to his home [Limpopo Province]. The president and the chairman, together with the board members of Royal AM, agreed to his request," the statement added.

"Subsequent to this discussion, Sekhukhune United FC wrote us a letter enquiring about the services of Letsoalo, and later submitted a written offer which the club accepted."

As they confirmed the departure of the striker, Royal AM affirmed that they did not receive any offer from Kaizer Chiefs, and reports that linked him with a move to Naturena were not true at all.

"The media rumours that Kaizer Chiefs or any other team in the Premiership were pursuing the Bafana Bafana striker with a price tag of R20 million are far from the truth," the PSL outfit added.

"We have a good working relationship with Kaizer Chiefs and all other clubs in the Premier Soccer League. Had we received any written offer(s) from any club we would have entertained it.

"As a club, we are not going to stand, deny or stop any player that is requesting a move to another club that has submitted a written offer."

Should the 29-year-old finally sign for Sekhukhune United, he will join Linda Mntambo, Denwin Farmer, Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Elias Mokwana, Tshepo Mokhaba, and Badra Ali Sangare as new signings at the club.