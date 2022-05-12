Royal AM can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL dominance - Mnisi

Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi has stated they will fight and end Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in the Premier Soccer League.

Sundowns have been the league’s champions for the last five seasons, and Royal, currently third on the log, have vowed to fight and see the dominance broken.

"Our aim was to bring a different dimension to SA football, and I believe we have done that, and everybody can see it," Mnisi said, as per Sowetan Live.

"There’s absolutely no reason Royal AM can’t challenge Sundowns. I strongly believe Sundowns can be toppled. We are prepared to fight hammer and tongs to make sure that we do that."

The experienced football administrator says by being in the top eight, they have made an achievement and his predictions are confirmed.

"You know with me, I always make predictions when we start. In the National First Division when we started, I told the chairlady [Shauwn Mkhize] that we were going to win the league," he added.

"And when we started in the DStv Premiership and brought the two teams [Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal] together in two days, and I told everybody who cared that we were going to be in the top eight.

"Everybody knows about that and, as a matter of fact, I think we have overachieved by not only being in the top eight, but there’s a strong possibility that we might be going to Africa."

Should Royal AM clinch a place in the Caf competition next season, Mnisi promises they are ready for the task, although he claims hurdles are being put in their way.

"We are more than ready for that challenge. But already there’s a pact that has been put against us," he explained.

"Initially they said we are going to be relegated and they said we are not going to make the top eight, now we have made the top eight and we might end up second on the log and the goalposts are being shifted."

The CEO also hopes they will not struggle – next season - like Swallows are doing now. After they achieved promotion, Swallows did well in their debut season but are now on the verge of relegation.

"They are now saying, ‘No, they are not going to last'," he concluded. "Next season they will be like Swallows and the other teams that performed well in the first season, but in the second season, they couldn’t do anything.

"We are more than ready for that challenge."

On May 14, Royal AM will be hosted by Golden Arrows.