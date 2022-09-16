Royal AM beat Mbabane Highlanders to book Caf Confederation Cup second-round spot amid Malesela saga

Thwihli Thwahla will now take on Zesco United after overcoming the Eswatini outfit in their debut appearance in continental football

Royal AM reached the Caf Confederation Cup second round after defeating Mbabane Highlanders on Friday with the club's co-coach Dan Malesela's future uncertain.





Thwihli Thwahla brushed aside Highlanders 2-0 in the first-round second-leg match which took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and they won the tie 2-0 on aggregate.





Goals from Elias Pelembe and Ruzaigh Gamilden earned the PSL side a well-deserved victory and they will now face Zesco United of Zambia in the second-round tie next month.





The first-leg encounter between Royal and Highlanders had ended in a 0-0 draw in Eswatini last weekend before the Malesela saga began.





The Limpopo-born tactician is reportedly looking to dump Thwihli Thwahla and return to Marumo Gallants a few months after leaving the PSL outfit after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal





However, when speaking to iDiski Times earlier this week, Malesela explained that he has family problems back home in Limpopo where Gallants are based hence he is likely to leave Royal, but he refuted reports suggesting that he is keen to rejoin Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.





Malesela, who is working alongside Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo as co-coaches at Royal, led Gallants to last season's Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Thwihli Thwahla.





It remains to be seen whether Royal will be able to keep hold of the 2019 Nedbank Cup-winning coach who is known for his exciting brand of football.