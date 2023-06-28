Royal AM's legal team have cried foul and accused Fifa of taking sides in their matter surrounding the premature termination of Samir Nurkovic's deal.

Royal AM missed deadline to pay Nurkovic

They might face a transfer ban

The PSL side cries fouls, says Fifa is unfair

WHAT HAPPENED: Last season Nurkovic joined Royal AM after leaving Kaizer Chiefs but he was subsequently issued a 30-day notice by the club. The notice informed him that the club intended to terminate their agreement due to his absence from work.

The matter was then taken to football governing body Fifa where Royal AM were ordered to pay up to R12 million for premature termination of his two-year contract.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit, according to Davor Lazic - who represents Nurkovic - failed to meet the deadline for making a payment and could face a transfer ban.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are arguing that Fifa took sides. We are putting in the facts, which includes communication with Samir," said Thobejane as per SABC Sport.

Thobejane went on to argue that his counterpart Lazic received communication of the ruling before his camp did, further casting doubt on Fifa's fairness in their handling of the matter which is why they are escalating the matter to CAS.

"I disputed the 19 June payment date, but then got a message to phone a gentleman at Fifa, even though I have never received any correspondence from them.

"I don’t know how he knew I was on radio disputing the date - unless he is handled from somewhere, it’s not a coincidence there were things done without us knowing. I am disputing that this process has not been fair because of the conduct from Fifa," concluded Thobejane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thobejane detailed how Nurkovic, who was reportedly training with Cape Town City, did not report for work on the date he was expected to, which is Royal AM's premise in this case.

"The first day of work was 1 July, and on this date, Mr Nurkovic did not show up at work. On 3 July, he sent a WhatsApp message to the team manager asking for the location of where the club will hold a camp in Pretoria from 4-10 July," Thobjeane added.

"He is given the location, visits the camp for some days and then leaves and his reasoning is that he is sick or has an injury. The problem is that the award issued by Fifa is based on Samir’s so-called version of events in which he was at Royal AM and sidelined from playing.

WHAT'S NEXT: "The latest is that we are still waiting for the award with motivated reasons from FIFA – then we will have 21 days to appeal to the CAS. We believe we have a solid case," said Thobejane.