Rowllin Borges keen to improve after a personally 'good' season with Mumbai City FC

The Goan midfielder is confident of an able replacement for Jorge Costa...

FC midfielder Rowllin Borges, who is considered one of the best Indian midfielders around, still feels there is room for improvement despite enjoying a very good season with the club.

Since joining the (ISL) in 2016, he had a free role in central midfield before slightly changing his role, sitting deep and spraying the passes around, since joining Mumbai City FC on a three-year deal ahead of season 6.

"For me, it doesn’t matter how my role changes in midfield. For me, the only thing that matters is that I can help the team in all possible ways. I need to improve on lot of things to be a complete footballer," he conceded, in an interaction with Goal .

Borges, after making the move to Mumbai, has been left impressed with how the club have managed the players.

"Last year (season) was my first year with Mumbai City FC. Hence, I have no idea how it was before but what I have seen last season of how they managed was quite impressive and it was bringing out the best in you," he opined.

Borges had to shoulder more responsibility during the season because Portuguese star Paulo Machado was left injured among other key players. As a consequence, Borges and Larbi had to step up and play key roles.

"Responsibilities were high because we lost the best player of our team but then everyone stepped up and helped each to be better in each and every game," said the 27-year-old.

In the last few years, Borges has been a regular starter in the ISL, be it for or now, Mumbai City FC. All his 63 appearances in the ISL have been starts.

"Every season is a challenge for me to perform better than last season so I will work hard and show the coaches what I can give to help the team," Borges stated.

"I am happy where I am now and it's a long way to go and there is lot more that I can contribute to football. I keep trying to improve each an every day. I want to be better than what I was yesterday by working hard on things which I need to improve on," he admitted.

So what does Borges expect expecting for the upcoming season with the exit of Jorge Costa?

"It was a pleasure working with the coach Jorge Costa. I have learnt a lot from him and I wish him all the best for the future. The club has made the decision of releasing him and I am sure the next coach whom they will bring will be equally good and will help us to improve as individuals and as a team to reach our goal," he replied.