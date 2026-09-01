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النصر - دوري جوي للنخبةx/Alnassr_SG
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Roundup of the Joy League round: Al-Issa continues to explode and Al-Nassr bares its teeth

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Al Najmah U21 vs Neom U21
Al Najmah U21
Neom U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al-Tadamon U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al-Tadamon U21
Al Ettifaq U21 vs Damac U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Damac U21
Al Hilal U21 vs Al Kholood U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Kholood U21
Al Ansar U21 vs Al Fayha U21
Al Ansar U21
Al Fayha U21
Al Okhdood U21 vs Al Faisaly U21
Al Okhdood U21
Al Faisaly U21
Al Orobah U21 vs Al Taawoun U21
Al Orobah U21
Al Taawoun U21
Al Nassr U21 vs Al Jabalin U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Jabalin U21
Al Ahli U21 vs Al Fateh U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Riyadh U21 vs Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Riyadh U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Saudi Arabia

Continued brilliance of the talents

The second round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 competition delivered plenty of excitement. Eleven matches produced 26 goals, an average of around 2.4 per game, with a host of young talents shining and the race for the top scorer's crown already heating up.

Mohammed Al-Issa was the round's standout performer. The Al-Ettifaq striker found the net once again in his side's 2-0 win over Damac, taking his tally to 5 goals and sending him to the top of the scoring charts after a blistering start that included a super hat-trick on the opening day.

Al-Faisaly and Al-Nassr: braces and strong starts

Al-Faisaly continued their impressive form with a big 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud. Dayo Osho was one of the standout performers, scoring twice to lead his side to another victory and cement his place among the tournament's notable names.

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Al-Nassr, meanwhile, produced one of the round's strongest displays, thrashing Al-Jabalain 4-0. Saad Haqawi grabbed a brace during the match, while Turki Al-Ghameel scored for a second round running to maintain his strong attacking start with the team.

8 teams keep clean sheets

Defensively, some teams stood head and shoulders above the rest. Eight clubs kept clean sheets: Al-Faisaly against Al-Akhdoud, Al-Feiha against Al-Ansar, Al-Ittihad against Al-Tadamon, Al-Hilal against Al-Kholood, Al-Ettifaq against Damac, Al-Taawoun against Al-Orobah, Al-Nassr against Al-Jabalain, and Al-Khaleej against Al-Wehda.

These numbers point to a clear balance between attacking strength and defensive solidity. Several teams managed to score goals while shutting the door at the other end, handing them a strong start in the tournament race.

Al-Riyadh with the strongest attacking win

Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh were among the highest-scoring teams in the round, each netting four goals. Al-Nassr beat Al-Jabalain 4-0, Al-Riyadh saw off Al-Qadsiah 3-1, and Al-Faisaly put three past Al-Akhdoud.

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Elsewhere, Al-Ahli beat Al-Fateh 2-1 and Al-Taawoun edged Al-Orobah by a single goal, while Al-Najma drew 1-1 with Neom. Al-Ittihad beat Al-Tadamon, Al-Hilal beat Al-Kholood, Al-Ettifaq beat Damac, Al-Feiha beat Al-Ansar, and Al-Khaleej beat Al-Wehda.

Wins dominated the second round. Ten matches ended with a victory for one side against just a single draw, while the clash between Al-Hazm and Al-Watan was postponed, leaving the latter out of the round's reckoning until a new date is set.

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With the second round done, all eyes turn to the scoring race. Mohammed Al-Issa leads the way on 5 goals, but a clutch of other talents continue to impress, chief among them Dayo Osho, Saad Haqawi and Turki Al-Ghameel. These early exchanges confirm that the second edition of the Joy Elite League is packed with names capable of shaping the future of Saudi football.

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