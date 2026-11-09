The tenth round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 served up fierce competition, with nine matches played across Saturday, Sunday and Monday and three fixtures pushed back to later dates. Al-Ittihad tightened their grip on top spot and kept their unbeaten record intact.

Twenty-six goals flew in across the round. Al-Tadamon and Al-Akhdoud produced the most prolific clash of the lot, Al-Tadamon edging it 3-2, while Neom and Al-Ittihad claimed the two biggest wins. Neom thrashed Al-Watan 4-0 and Al-Ittihad put the same scoreline past Al-Ansar.

Results of the tenth round

Elsewhere, Al-Hazm beat Al-Khaleej 2-0, Al-Hilal saw off Dhamk 2-0 and Al-Ahli downed Al-Ittifaq by the same margin, while Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Al-Riyadh. Al-Fateh overcame Al-Kholood 3-1, and Al-Wehda ground out a 1-0 away win at Al-Najma.

Six clubs kept clean sheets: Al-Hazm, Al-Hilal, Neom, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Wehda. Al-Ittihad and Neom shared the honour of strongest attack after each scored four, and only the meeting of Al-Tadamon and Al-Akhdoud produced five goals.

Al-Ittihad continue to hold sole possession of the lead

At the top of the table, Al-Ittihad lead on 26 points. Eight wins and two draws, no defeats. Ten rounds in, their record stands apart.

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Al-Ahli sit second on 22 points, four behind the leaders, with Al-Fateh third on 20. Al-Taawoun and Al-Riyadh follow on 18 points apiece, then Al-Hilal in sixth with 17, ahead of Al-Ittifaq and Al-Feiha on 15 each.

Three postponed matches in the round

The round remains unfinished, with three fixtures rearranged. Al-Orobah meet Al-Qadsiah on 17 December, Al-Faisaly face Al-Feiha the following day, and Al-Taawoun take on Al-Jabalain on Saturday.

Those results could reshape the table, particularly with the points so tight between the teams in third to seventh. Wrapping up the postponed games will go a long way to shaping the title race over the coming rounds.