Rotherham United's Semi Ajayi crowned Championship Player of the Month

The Nigerian midfielder has been rewarded with the monthly accolade in the English second-tier league for his fine scoring form

United midfielder Semi Ajayi has been named the Championship Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old boosted his team's fight against relegation by scoring five times in five league outings in the month under review.

Ajayi's efforts include braces against and Queens Park as the Millers managed a run of three wins from five matches.

The international beat off competition from 's Emiliano Buendia, 's Pablo Hernandez and 's Jack O’Connell to win his maiden Championship prize.

Five goals in five games for @OfficialRUFC midfielder Semi Ajayi.



He deservedly picks up the #SkyBetChampionship Player of the Month Award for March.https://t.co/EQ4amtQrxc#EFL | #POTM pic.twitter.com/0CjuRt3TN8 — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) April 12, 2019

Rotherham United are placed 22nd in the league table and still languish in the relegation zone with two points adrift of safety.

The Super Eagles midfielder will be looking to inspire the Millers to their ninth win of the season when they face Oghenekaro Etebo's at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.