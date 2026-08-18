Rooney urges United to reverse their stance: don't let this deal slip away

Wayne Rooney has urged the Manchester United board to perform a U-turn and sign Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly before the transfer window closes, alongside three other players.

Arsenal had offered the 19-year-old to both Manchester United and Chelsea, yet neither club showed any interest, despite an asking price of no more than £45 million.

Speaking on the programme Stick to United, Rooney said: "I don't think Manchester United can rely on Luke Shaw throughout the season, so I see Myles Lewis-Skelly as an ideal option."

The Manchester United legend, quoted by Metro, added: "We're hearing he might be available for a sum that isn't large, so signing him would be a no-brainer. He can play at left-back and in midfield, and he's still young with a big future ahead of him."

A full-back is not the only gap Rooney wants filled. He believes United also need a centre-back, a midfielder and a forward, and there's plenty of work to do before the window shuts.

Michael Carrick had already made clear his desire for a new left-back to provide a proper alternative to Luke Shaw, particularly with Manchester United back in the Champions League.

United had been linked with Lewis Hall, but Newcastle told their Premier League rivals the full-back is not for sale. That leaves Lewis-Skelly the more attractive option, especially given he can also operate in midfield.

Rooney concluded: "If Lewis-Skelly becomes available, there would be no long deliberation. Manchester United definitely need a left-back, and that position is a priority for the team."