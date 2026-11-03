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Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Rooney surprises Carragher with a thrilling challenge: I want to face you in the boxing ring

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"His love for this sport has not faded"

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has thrown down the gauntlet to former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, calling him out for a fight in the boxing ring.

According to "The Sun", the England legend wants a return to the ring. He explained how the sport shaped him as a young footballer at Everton before his move to Manchester United.

Rooney, 41, used an appearance on legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren's TikTok account to take aim at his old Liverpool rival.

He said: "I'd love to face Carragher, so you can tell him that. Cara, I'd love to face you in the ring".

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The former striker returned to Croxteth Amateur Boxing Club, founded and run by his uncle Richie Rooney, to celebrate hometown stars Jack Turner and Oliver Jones.

His love for the sport hasn't faded, Rooney said, even though Everton officials forced him to give up boxing at 15.

In a lengthy interview published by Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Rooney said: "I love boxing. I love watching boxing. But I wasn't good enough to go down that road. This is where I belong".

He continued: "I always think my ability to play for Everton at 16, boxing was a big part of that. It helped me grow my legs and my muscles. You need that for your strength".

Former Scotland and Sunderland left-back Phil Bardsley famously knocked Rooney out during a training session at his mansion in 2015.

Rooney hit back by pretending to faint while celebrating a goal against Tottenham after The Sun broke the story of the stunning knockout.

Talk of a move into boxing has followed him for years. KSI's Misfits organisation approached him two years ago.

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny then challenged Rooney to a bout last year, but nothing came of it.

Another challenge awaits before Rooney can turn to boxing. He is joining the "I'm a Celebrity" programme later this year.

He is expected to pocket an undisclosed sum, though one in the "six figures", following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen, who finished runner-up on "I'm a Celebrity" in 2024.

 

 

 

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