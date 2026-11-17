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Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United and England legend, has revealed that he went through a harrowing period mentally during his playing career, during which he reached the point of contemplating suicide while also struggling with alcohol addiction. He said that period drove him into isolation and away from those around him.

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Rooney, 41, spoke candidly about it on the podcast "Life at the Halfway Point with Gabby Logan". He looked back on a difficult spell after the birth of his son Kai, when he couldn't cope with the problems he was facing away from the football pitch.

The former Manchester United star knew he was going through an extremely tough time , but he didn't want his son to see him in that state. So he withdrew and cut himself off from others, until thoughts of suicide began to creep in.

Speaking in comments reported by Foot Mercato, Rooney said: "Looking back, I can say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through a really tough time. At that point, I didn't want Kai to see me like that, so I isolated myself as well."

He went on: "I even started thinking about suicide. I no longer wanted to see anyone or meet anyone in the street, and I no longer wanted to go into shops. I still felt comfortable on the football pitch, but I was having a lot of problems with everything else."

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His words expose a private battle fought away from the spotlight. At the time, he was one of the biggest stars in English football, enjoying exceptional success in a Manchester United shirt.

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Rooney remains Manchester United's all-time leading scorer, with 253 goals in 559 matches for the club. He won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008, then announced his retirement from football in 2020 after a final spell with Derby County.