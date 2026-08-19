Rooney puts Rashford in front of the biggest challenge: the decision is in your hands

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United in search of a fresh start, but Wayne Rooney has sent him a clear message: the decision is in your hands, and the road to success runs only through hard work and winning back the fans' trust.

Rooney reckons Rashford is the one player capable of breaking his historic record as United's all-time top scorer, a haul of 253 goals in the club's shirt.

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, a new show he presents alongside football content creator Mark Goldbridge on Disney+, the club's record marksman had this to say, as relayed by ESPN: "It's strange with Marcus, because we know he has the ability, and he has already proven it. But the question is: does he have the desire? And does he really want to play for Manchester United?".

"If he wants to stay with the club, he must first build a new relationship with the fans," Rooney added. "The easiest way to achieve that is through hard work and improving his body language, because his body language is not good at the moment, and perhaps he needs to work with someone who can help him improve it".

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"He has to raise his work rate, but he is still young, and he comes from Manchester," he continued. "That is why I see him as the only player capable of breaking my scoring record with United".

Rashford sits fifteenth on United's all-time scoring list with 138 goals. He hasn't featured for the club since December 2024, when he fell out of former coach Ruben Amorim's plans before two loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

"I don't want to see Marcus shine with Aston Villa or Barcelona," Rooney said. "I want him to succeed and score goals with Manchester United, but that requires him to keep his head down, work to his maximum capacity, and become more positive".

The former United striker also urged Rashford to take a hard look at those around him: "He has to look carefully at the people he trusts, because they won't be many in number. He must keep those closest to him, go to training, work hard, and regain his readiness, and if he does that he will be fine".

Now Rashford is gearing up for a fresh chance at Old Trafford this season, after Barcelona chose not to turn his loan into a permanent deal. He has forced his way into Michael Carrick's plans through pre-season.