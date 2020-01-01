Rooney doesn’t feel like Man Utd’s ‘greatest goalscorer’ despite record-setting haul of 253 efforts

The former Red Devils forward, who is also England’s all-time leading marksman, claims to have never seen himself as a “natural” finisher

Wayne Rooney does not consider himself to be ’s “greatest goalscorer” despite hitting the target on 253 occasions for the club.

That return has him sat at the very top of a notable chart at Old Trafford.

Nobody in the Red Devils’ illustrious history has recorded more efforts for the club than Rooney – who spent 13 memorable years in Manchester between 2004 and 2017.

A man who is also the all-time leading marksman for could have posted even better numbers for United had he been deployed in a No.9 role for the majority of his career.

Rooney is, however, adamant that he was never that kind of striker, despite his numbers suggesting otherwise.

A Red Devils legend told the UTD Podcast when asked if he could have been even more prolific: “I know what you’re saying, but I think I’ve had time and I’ve obviously had a long career to get the Man United record and the England record, and to become the most-capped outfield player for England.

“For instance, in two years’ time, Harry Kane will, barring injury, pass my England goals record because he is more of a natural goalscorer than I am.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy, if he had more time here, he would have gone on to get the United record. Obviously it is great and I am really proud to have those records, but it is not something I look at. It says ‘Man United’s greatest goalscorer’ but I wouldn’t say I am Man United’s greatest goalscorer.”

Rooney, whose remarkable return for United was achieved through 559 appearances, added: “I’ve never looked at myself, ever, as a natural goalscorer.

“Obviously I have scored a lot of goals in my career, but I would never say I was a Michael Owen, a Gary Lineker, or a Harry Kane type of player. I have enjoyed the game too much to be that. I have done it twice at Man United in two seasons, when I was the No.9, a solo No.9, and I scored a lot of goals.

“But to be honest I remember coming off the pitch and thinking ‘I didn’t enjoy that, I didn’t enjoy the game’. I enjoyed scoring, obviously, and winning the game if we won, but I didn’t enjoy the game and I found it difficult to just wait up the pitch.

“It is important to be patient and that, but I like to get involved a bit more and that has obviously allowed me over the last few years to drop back into midfield and be able to play there as well.”

Rooney won five Premier League titles during his time with United, along with three League Cups, the , , and FIFA Club World Cup.