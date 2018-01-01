Rooney backs Solskjaer to fix Manchester United fractures after Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's positive attitude has already provided Manchester United with a much-needed boost, according to Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to heal the player unrest that contributed to Jose Mourinho's dismissal from Manchester United.

Appearing on television ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Cardiff City, Rooney said recent conversations with former team-mates confirmed the atmosphere "wasn't great" at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was dismissed after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in which star midfielder Paul Pogba, with whom the Portuguese reportedly had several run-ins, was an unused substitute.

United installed Solskjaer as boss on an interim basis and Rooney, who left for Everton in 2017, welcomed the move as essential to lifting morale.

"Of course I stay in touch with a lot of people at the club. I speak to them quite a lot and certainly this week," the ex-Red Devils skipper told BT Sport.

"To be a successful football club you need everything to be right. You need the staff at the training ground to be right, the groundsman, whoever it is, they need to feel happy, and that rubs off.

"I think that relationship between some of the players and some of the staff obviously wasn't great.

"But bringing Ole and Mike Phelan in, that has already changed. They're smiling, they're happy and that rubs off on the players.

"I think it's a good move for the club. It gives them a bit more time to get the right manager in place in the summer."

Rooney - United's all-time record goal-scorer - left the club in 2017 after 13 years at Old Trafford, during which time he won five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

The former Everton striker, who also became England's top scorer in 2016, left United to returned to Goodison Park where he began his career, spending a season under Toffees bosses Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce before moving to DC United in MLS last summer.

He scored eight goals in 39 appearances for United under Mourinho, but played an increasingly diminished role during the Portuguese's first season at the club, and left in search of more playing time after opportunities became scarcer.