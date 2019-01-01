Ronwen Williams wants SuperSport United captaincy

The 27-year-old shot-stopper is currently Matsatsantsa’s longest-serving player, having arrived at the club as a 12-year-old

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is cherishing the prospect of being appointed club captain when incumbent skipper Dean Furman leaves at the end of this season.

Furman has announced he will leave the Pretoria side at the end of this season after five seasons at the club.

With Williams’ stock having risen in recent years, including being ’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2019 (Afcon) finals, he is being touted as the next SuperSport captain.

Having also been the longest-serving player at the club where he has been since his academy years, it has heightened the odds of him being appointed skipper.

“I’ve spent all my life at this club. I know the ins and out, including everyone. It would be an amazing personal achievement for me,” Williams said as per IOL.

Article continues below

“There’s a lot of experience in the team, but if the responsibility is given to me then I’ll gladly accept it. It’s something that I would look forward to and treasure.”

After the departure of Furman, the Matsatsantsa coach will have to decide who to hand the armband to between Williams and current vice-captain Clayton Daniels who is the oldest player at the club.

The Port Elizabeth-born goalkeeper is expected to guard goal for second-placed SuperSport when they host in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Friday.