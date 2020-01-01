Ronwen Williams: I will only leave SuperSport United for an overseas club

The 28-year-old has spent all his professional career at Matsatsantsa after starting as an academy player at the club

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says he has never considered leaving the Pretoria side and if he ever receives an offer, he will only entertain overseas clubs.

Williams has been with SuperSport United for the past 19 years, starting as an academy player and has clocked over 300 professional caps.

Along the way, he has been linked with and but the 28-year-old has remained committed to Matsatsantsa.

The Port Elizabeth-born goalkeeper who extended his SuperSport United contract to 2024 earlier this year says he has never been in contact with any other club during his time in Pretoria.

“No [I have never been tempted to move elsewhere]. I know people have always asked me if I have received calls [from other teams],” Williams told Goal.

“I have never ever been in contact with any other team so I always hear people saying that I am linked with other teams. I have never been approached, my agency has never been approached. The only team that has ever wanted me is SuperSport.”

Williams said if approached, he would only consider a move to Europe and will not listen to offers from local clubs.

He, however, stressed that an offer from a club overseas would have to be lucrative to lure him away from SuperSport.

“I am 28-years-old, I am no longer a youngster. I have got maybe maximum 10 years left to play so I need to think about my future so if going overseas won’t be beneficial at this time, obviously they [agency] would advise me to stay here. I would obviously stay at SuperSport, I won’t move to any other team locally,” said Williams.

“But if the overseas offer comes, it must be good, it must be something worth my time and it must be good for my future as well because at SuperSport everything is fine. I am earning some good money and there are things for me here for life after football.

"I have ambitions for life after football and SuperSport have guaranteed me a lot of things so that’s why I am happy at this team.”

His loyalty at the club has been rewarded with being handed the captain’s armband which he will wear on a permanent basis starting next season.

He has played every single minute in SuperSport’s league campaign this season.